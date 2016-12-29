Cody Garbrandt's feud with Dominick Cruz reaches tipping point in tense interview

LAS VEGAS – Cody Garbrandt is the epitome of a tough guy, a jaw-busting puncher with a lust for violence inside the cage.

And, as evidenced during fight week, he’s ready for a scrap at a moment’s notice. If he hadn’t been pulled away from UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz following at least three backstage encounters between the two, Friday’s title fight between them in the co-main event of UFC 207 might be a rematch.

Cruz and Garbrandt, both decked out in suit and tie, were doing interviews Wednesday by satellite, with Cruz in one room and Garbrandt next door. When Cruz began to taunt Garbrandt, Garbrandt pulled out his ear piece, got rid of his battery pack and was ready to go at it right then and there.

He’s one of the elite fighters in the sport, with a 10-0 record featuring nine knockouts and impressive wins already in 2016 over Augusto Mendes, Thomas Almeida and Takeya Mizugaki.

He’s the type of fighter UFC president Dana White likes to refer to as a savage. He’s got the baleful stare and the menacing countenance down pat, and the power in his fists to intimidate just about anyone.

The one man who says he’s not intimidated, who openly mocks Garbrandt, is Cruz, the man he’ll face on Friday at T-Mobile Arena for the UFC bantamweight title.

“I’m going to punch his face in,” Garbrandt says with a sneer.

Garbrandt puts the alpha in the name of his fight team, Team Alpha Male, but his path to the top was anything but simple.

His father has been in prison for most of Garbrandt’s life, and Garbrandt professes to know little about him. He was raised in a poor blue-collar town, Uhrichsville, Ohio, where he found a love of fighting.

His mother pushed him into wrestling, and he quickly showed he was good at it, but Garbrandt always loved punching. His uncle was an Olympic alternate boxer, and offered to teach him the sport, but his mother, Jessica Enos, was opposed.

But Garbrandt was strong-willed and soon had gloves on his hand.

He found his competitive edge as a boy by trying to measure up to his older brother, Zach.

“My older brother and I were in sports, and we competed, and he was bigger, stronger and meaner than I was,” Garbrandt said. “I had to match that intensity he performed at, in practices or the game or in wrestling matches or fights. Whatever we did, whether it was racing bikes or fist fighting each other, there was always this intensity he had and so I had to match it and I had to bring an even higher level of intensity.

“He was always one of the meanest guys I’ve been around. He was just a mean guy, and he was so competitive, and if I wanted to keep up, I had to learn to bring that kind of intensity, too.”

There is a softer side to Cody Garbrandt, though, that the public doesn’t often get to see. He’s befriended a 10-year-old from his hometown, Maddux Maple, who has battled leukemia. When the young boy tired of his treatments, his parents reached out to Garbrandt, who befriended him.

He told Maple that if he ever reached the UFC, he’d bring Maple with him. And so at UFC 189, Garbrandt walked to the cage in Las Vegas with the-then 9-year-old at his side.

Garbrandt is a generous sort who’d give the shirt off his back, as well, which doesn’t quite fit the image of this anti-social beast he’s developed after a series of brutal knockouts.

He comes from a part of the country where nothing is given and respect is earned. He set out to become a world champion and is on the verge of accomplishing that feat.

He’s got to defeat one of the best fighters in the world, a guy who has never been knocked out, in order to do it, but the fact that he’s made it this far is evidence of how well he learned the tough lessons his brother gave him a half a lifetime ago.

Zach is 26 and Cody is 25, and the respect the younger brother has for older is still very much evident.

