Coach Amissah disappointed with Hearts stalemate

The debutants prevented the Phobians from making it two successive wins but their manager isn't pleased with the point claimed

Elmina Sharks coach Kobina Amissah believes his side deserved more than a point after sharing the spoils 1-1 with Hearts of Oak in matchday 12 of Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Joseph Mensah scored the opener for the visitors before Winful 'Polo' Cobbinah got the equaliser for Hearts through a free-kick.

''I'm disappointed with the 1-1 scoreline against Hearts of Oak. We had great opportunities to score more than one goal and if we had scored from those opportunities, we would have led by at least two goals and their goal wouldn't have meant anything,'' said Amissah.

''All the same, it was a fair game. Goal scoring is difficult for players in Ghana and I will keep saying it. We will be hoping to make amends in our next game at home because we badly need a win to move up on the league table.

"It is important to start winning games at home to add to our recent good performance in away games. It is our aim to avoid relegation and fight for top four finish next season," he added.

Sharks are currently sitting 10th on the log with 14 points.