Clutch! Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova

Marquette fans storm the court after defeating number one ranked Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. Marquette defeated Villanova 74-72. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson and Darryl Reynolds missed chances to tie near the basket in the final seconds, and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova 74-72 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2), who have been ranked No. 1 for a total of seven weeks this season.

It was the second time Marquette beat a No. 1-ranked team. The Golden Eagles beat Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament.

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that harkened back to the days when coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

He would have been proud of the Golden Eagles' effort against Villanova. Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset.

No. 2 Kansas also lost Tuesday, 85-69 to No. 18 West Virginia.

Reinhardt's 3 from the right wing tied the game at 72 with 1:04 left.

His two free throws gave the Golden Eagles an even bigger lift. Brunson missed a layup before Reynolds missed a putback.

Mikal Bridges had a season-high 20 points for Villanova.

For a while on Tuesday night, Villanova looked like it was going to pull away in another runaway. The Wildcats built a 15-point halftime lead in spite of subpar nights from Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, their two leading scorers.

Marquette opened the second half shooting 8 of 9 from the field, but a spate of poor free throw shooting held it back.

But it was the defending national champion Wildcats who withered in the end. Marquette finished the game on a 19-4 run. Villanova ended the night on a 2-of-13 stretch from the field.

After Reinhardt's 3, Duane Wilson hit two foul shots with 46 seconds left to give Marquette a two-point lead.

Hart's acrobatic tip-in of a missed 3 from Brunson tied the game again with 35 seconds, setting up Reinhardt's game-winning free throws.

Coach Steve Wojciechowski secured the biggest win of his three-year tenure at Marquette.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Coach Jay Wright might at least like the tape from the first half after his team built a 15-point lead in spite of getting just 4 minutes from leading scorer Hart because of foul trouble. Jenkins had just two points in the first half. But in-your-face defense helped fuel the 18-2 run - which included the 14-0 spurt - to build the big lead that held up until late in the second half.

Marquette: For a while early in the first half, Marquette looked like it would hang with Villanova all night with the way Fischer maneuvering deftly through the lane and Jajuan Johnson hit jumpers. When Andrew Rowsey pulled up for a 3 on the break to get within 19-18, the fans at the Bradley Center let out a deafening roar. The loudest celebration was saved for the end.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Takes a brief break from Big East play by hosting No. 12 Virginia at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

Marquette: Finishes a two-game homestand with a visit from Providence on Saturday.

