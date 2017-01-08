Cline's 19 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists leads Richmond

WASHINGTON (AP) -- T.J. Cline had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help Richmond beat George Washington 77-70 on Sunday.

Richmond (9-6, 3-0 Atlantic 10) has started 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Julius Johnson gave Richmond a 23-point lead with 13:19 left but George Washington pulled within 68-62 on two free throws by Tyler Cavanaugh at the 6:05 mark. Richmond scored the next six to push it back to double figures, capped by Khwan Fore's 3-point play.

De'Monte Buckingham blocked a GW runner in the lane but if fell into the hands of Jaren Sina at the wing and he hit a 3-pointer with 31.3 seconds left to get the Colonials to 74-70.

Richmond broke the press and Nick Sherod dunked in the open court to seal it with 18.6 seconds left.

Buckingham added 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting for Richmond. Fore had 15 and ShawnDre' Jones 14.

Cavanaugh led George Washington (9-7, 1-2) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Yuta Watanabe scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and blocked three shots.