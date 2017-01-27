Cleveland Indians will host 2019 All-Star Game

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, a worker prepares Progressive Field for baseball's upcoming World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field. The team will hold a news conference on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, to formally announce the event last held in Cleveland in 1997, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Baseball's mid-summer classic is sliding back home to Cleveland in two years.

The Indians, who have been enjoying a renaissance on the field, will host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday as a light snow fell at the downtown ballpark.

Cleveland last hosted the event in 1997, when Indians catcher Sandy Alomar hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead the AL to a win and earn MVP honors.

This will be the sixth time the game will be hosted by the Indians, the most among the teams.

Landing the game is another boost for the Indians, who won the pennant last year and took the Chicago Cubs to seven games before losing a dramatic World Series.

It's been a notable offseason for Cleveland, which added one of the game's elite sluggers by signing free agent Edwin Encarnacion.