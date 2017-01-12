Clemson's Swinney says OL Fruhmorgen to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said that one-time starting offensive lineman Jake Fruhmorgen is leaving the program.

Fruhmorgen, a 6-foot-5, 290 pound sophomore from Tampa, Florida, started the first eight games at right tackle for the national champion Tigers. However, he left the team after its win at Florida State in late October and did not return. Swinney had said Fruhmorgen was dealing with personal issues.

Swinney said in a text message Thursday that Fruhmorgen told him his intentions to leave.

Fruhmorgen was one of Clemson's top recruits before the 2015 and, combined with starting left tackle, was supposed to be a building block for the offensive line. Sean Pollard took Fruhmorgen's spot and started Monday night when the Tigers defeated No. 1 Alabama 35-31 to win a national title.