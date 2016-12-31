Clemson's game-finishing run stuns Wake Forest 73-68

Wake Forest freshman guard Brandon Childress (0) shoots under defense from Clemson sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell (4) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Marcquise Reed scored 21 points and Clemson ended the game on a 15-0 run to beat Wake Forest 73-68 on Saturday.

Donte Grantham added 11 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:15 left after a turnover. That gave the Tigers (11-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) their first lead all day, a stunning comeback that saw them erase a 10-point deficit in the final 5 minutes.

Clemson shot 50 percent after halftime, winning at Wake Forest's Joel Coliseum for only the fourth time since the facility opened in 1989.

John Collins scored 20 points for the Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-2), who looked on their way to a win Danny Manning's program needed if it hopes to make a climb in the league standings. But after taking a 68-58 lead on Mitchell Wilbekin's drive with 4:51 left, Wake Forest missed its last nine shots to watch this one gradually slip away.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers came in with eight straight wins, matching their longest streak under seventh-year coach Brad Brownell. They sure found a creative way to extend that run, hanging around even as Wake Forest led all day before pouncing when the Demon Deacons went cold and made several bad turnovers. Reed, a transfer from Robert Morris, certainly helped with a season-high scoring output.

Wake Forest: It was the kind of game Wake Forest couldn't afford to give away if it wants to reverse its 2-16 record in league play last year. Wake Forest committed 16 turnovers in this one, with Clemson scoring 10 of its 20 points off turnovers after halftime to finally get a spark.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers return home to host No. 9 North Carolina on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Boston College on Tuesday night.

---

---

