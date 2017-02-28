Clemson, Swinney honored by South Carolina state lawmakers

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2011, file photo, a Clemson football helmet rests on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Charlotte, N.C. John Antonio, the man who designed Clemson's tiger paw logo, died Thursday, May 30, 2013, in Greenville, S.C., after a long battle with cancer, the university said. He was 83. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and the national champion Tigers were honored by state lawmakers on Tuesday.

Swinney spoke to the general assembly, challenging legislators to find that ''little extra'' to get along with those colleagues they might disagree with to make South Carolina the nation's best state.

Following Swinney's remarks, he, Clemson University President Jim Clements and others gathered on the Statehouse steps as the Department of Transportation unveiled a highway sign commemorating Clemson's 2016 title.

The signs will be put up around the state.

Clemson won the program's second-ever title last month with a 35-31 victory over previously undefeated Alabama.

The Tigers open spring practice on Wednesday.