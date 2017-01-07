Clemson has utilized former QB Tajh Boyd in practice to prepare for title game

TAMPA, Florida — Clemson has gotten some practice help from a former star over the last few days.

Quarterback Tajh Boyd, who played at Clemson from 2010-13, has practiced with the team in the lead up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Boyd holds the Clemson career records for passing (11.904 yards), passing touchdowns (107) and passing yards in a single game. And has provided the Clemson defense a great practice test to prepare for freshman Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“That rule has really helped us, no question,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Saturday.

The rule Venables is referencing should be very familiar to Alabama fans. An NCAA rule, adopted in 2011, allows schools to bring in former players for practices on an occasional basis. And what better former player to bring in than a Clemson legend just a few years removed from his playing career?

Alabama took advantage of the rule earlier in the season before its game vs. LSU. The Tide coaching staff brought in former running back Trent Richardson to simulate LSU running back Leonard Fournette. Former quarterback John Parker Wilson was there too and he provided a role player for LSU QB Danny Etling.

The tactic worked. Or, at the very least, didn’t hurt Alabama’s preparations. The Tide beat LSU 10-0 and shut down Fournette.

Clemson would gladly take similar success spurring from Boyd’s presence. Especially given what happened to the Tiger defense in last year’s championship game. Clemson gave up 45 points in the five-point loss to Alabama. And linebacker Ben Boulware pointed to discipline as a major reason why Alabama scored so much.

Tight end O.J. Howard had three touchdowns, including two long ones, and running back Derrick Henry had a 50-yard run.

“Defensively, we remember that game and watching that tape kind of pisses you off a little bit,” Boulware said. “Because we didn’t play at a high level … for [the defense], there’s a little extra motivation to play better. That was not championship football. That was not us playing to the Clemson standard.”

If Clemson hits that standard Monday night, Boyd will have another accomplishment to add to his decorated Tiger career.

