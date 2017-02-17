Clemson defensive tackle Pagano leaving football program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson defensive tackle Scott Pagano is leaving the program.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the 6-foot-3, 295-pound native of Hawaii wants to play his final season closer to his home, probably somewhere on the West Coast. Swinney said Pagano, a part-time starter, told him he had accomplished his goals at Clemson of graduating and winning a national championship.

Pagano started four games this season, making 31 tackles with two sacks. He made one tackle in Clemson's 35-31 win over previously undefeated Alabama in the national title game last month.

He had 51 tackles as a redshirt sophomore in 2015, starting nine of 15 games.

Swinney said he urged Pagano to stay, but understood his reasons for leaving.

---

