Clasie goal all Southampton need to top West Brom

A stunning finish from Jordy Clasie was enough for Southampton to claim three points against West Bromwich Albion with a 1-0 victory on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

This was a mid-table clash in the Premier League, and it was evident there was not much riding on it in the early stages as both sides started slowly. But the match soon burst into life as Clasie rifled an effort into the top corner from 18 yards out to give Southampton (11-7-12) the lead in the 25h minute.

Salomon Rondon didn't do enough with a far post header as the Baggies (12-8-12) tried to respond late in the first period.

Provider of Clasie's goal, Dusan Tadic nearly turned scorer, but his curling attempt from range grazed the crossbar in the second half before a triple substitution changed the dynamic for the home outfit.

Hal Robson-Kanu, James McClean and Chris Brunt injected life into their side's play, with Craig Dawson and Jonny Evans missing very presentable chances late on as Claude Puel's men survived some late pressure to seize an advantage in the race for eighth place.

Amid a 2-1-0 league run, Southampton is ninth in the table, four points back of eighth-placed West Brom.