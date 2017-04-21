Christopher Lolo completes switch to Akwa United

The former Katsina United midfielder has revealed to Goal that he is now a player for the Promise Keepers

Christopher Lolo reveals that he has joined Akwa United ahead of the second round of the 2016/17 Nigerian topflight campaign.

Lolo helped Katsina United gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League and saw a move to Enugu Rangers at the start of the 2016/17 season fall through due to clearance issues.

But with the mid-season transfer window open, the Promise Keepers have secured the midfielder's signature.

“It was an interesting experience helping Katsina United gain promotion to the NPFL but I decided to move elsewhere and now I am in Akwa United,” Lolo told Goal.

“I have the belief that I will make it big here in Akwa United. I left Katsina United for Enugu Rangers at the start of the season but I couldn't seal a deal due to clearance issues," he added.

“Now that the transfer window has opened again I had to make a move to Akwa United.

"I am confident that we shall score more goals. I play in the midfield and know how to create good opportunities for the strikers.

“I am sure that more goals shall be scored and on my part, I believe that we shall finish well at the end of the season," he concluded.