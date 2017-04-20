Christian Yelich gets revenge on Jarrod Dyson with painful but spectacular catch

The main attraction at Safeco Field on Wednesday was the double Ichiro Suzuki bobblehead honoring his legacy with the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins.

However, Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich quickly stole the spotlight after making a painful but spectacular catch to rob Seattle’s Jarrod Dyson of extra bases in the first inning.

As many are noting, the play essentially serves as payback for Yelich, who was robbed by Dyson at Marlins Park last season on perhaps the most spectacular catch of the season.

Dyson was a member of the Kansas City Royals last Aug. 25 when he chased down a long drive by Yelich and made a sensational leaping catch at the wall to potentially rob a home run.

Yelich’s catch on Wednesday was similar in many ways. Unfortunately for Yelich, his leap and subsequent run-in with the outfield wall wasn’t nearly as smooth.

In fact, it looked quite painful.

Look, it even left an indention on the wall.

Yelich's body left a mark on the fence. That's how strong the impact was. pic.twitter.com/aI1CtERYrv — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 19, 2017





But the important part is he made the catch and will live to tell about it.

If you like symmetry, this play has that too. Not only did both catches come in the first inning of their respective games, they both came with Edinson Volquez on the hill.

Volquez was the winning pitcher for Kansas City last season, allowing two unearned runs over five innings. He was far less effective on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs over three innings in Miami’s 10-5 loss.

Yelich, for his part, finished with three hits. That included a home run against Felix Hernandez. And yes, Ichiro got in on the action too, launching a ninth-inning home run in what could prove to be his final game in Seattle.

