This GIF shows just how much Chris 'Birdman' Andersen's look has changed over the years

About four years ago, Nicki Jhabvala — then of the New York Times, now of the Denver Post — set about the business of tracking how the appearance of Chris Andersen, the ever-colorful and high-flying “Birdman,” had changed in the 13 years since he entered the NBA. The resultant photo collage was kind of jarring.

The moving image offers something that still shots rarely can, though. And man, does this GIF created by the folks at SportsBettingExperts.com capture just how drastic a shift Birdman, who started the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before suffering a torn right ACL in December, getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets in February, and being waived to open up a roster spot ‐ has seen since the year 2000:

That is … well, that’s something, all right. (Harrowing? Can I use the word “harrowing” here?) Three things we can reasonably conclude about how Bird’s changed over the last 17 years: he started to love tattoos; he started to like working out; and he started to hate smiling.

If you’d like to see some more NBA metamorphoses, including the evolutions of stars like LeBron James and James Harden, head over to Mashable. And then, after that, go check out Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” video. That’s not a basketball thing, but the technology’s similar, and it’s probably been a little too long since you listened to that song. So it all works out, really.

