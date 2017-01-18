Chipper Jones, Jim Thome highlight 2018 Hall of Fame ballot

Making the baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot is no easy task. You have to be a sure-fire superstar to get the call your first time around. Even some of the game’s greatest players have waited multiple years before getting inducted.

For every Ken Griffey Jr., who coasts in easily based on his contributions. There’s a Mike Piazza, a player who sits on the ballot for years even though it’s clear they are deserving of enshrinement.

This year was no different. Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines were the two highest voter-getters, each receiving around 86 percent of the vote despite the fact that they’ve been on the ballot for a number of years. Ivan Rodriguez barely made it in on his first try, getting 76 percent of the vote.

Chipper Jones is the biggest name on the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot.

The 2018 Hall of Fame ballot could offer a similar scenario. Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones makes his debut on the ballot, and seems like a lock to get the call. Over 19 years in the majors, Jones hit .303/.401/.529, with 468 home runs. He won an MVP award, made eight All-Star teams and ranks sixth all-time in bWAR among third baseman. It dangerous to predict anyone getting in on the first ballot, but it’s tough to argue against Jones.

On the flip side, you have Jim Thome. Statistically, it makes sense for Thome to get the call on the first ballot. Over 22 years in the majors, Thome hit .276/.402/.554, with an incredible 612 home runs. He made five All-Star teams, and though he never won an MVP, Thome finished in the top-10 in the voting four times.

Jim Thome's numbers should get him into the Hall of Fame eventually.

But the argument doesn’t end there. Thome received nearly 3,500 plate appearances as a designated hitter, and the Hall hasn’t been kind to those players over the past few years. Frank Thomas managed to get in on the first ballot, but Edgar Martinez (58.6) still waits for the call. Martinez did see a significant increase in his vote total this year, which indicates the voters are changing their mind regarding the position. It’s also worth noting that the majority of Thome’s playing time came at first base, so that separates him from Thomas and Martinez.

The bigger issue for Thome could be the fact that he was a power-first player during the steroid era. Thome was never connected to PEDs during his career, but that doesn’t always matter. Whispers about Jeff Bagwell didn’t pop up until he was eligible for the Hall of Fame. Whether or not they have merit, those rumors were the biggest reason it took seven years before Bagwell (86.2) finally got the call. The fact that Bagwell actually did get in should bode well for Thome, but it might not be enough to get him in on the first ballot.

Those two will be joined by St. Louis Cardinals baseman Scott Rolen. Rolen has some stats worthy of induction, but there is some doubt as to whether he’ll get the support he needs. Over 17 years in the majors, Rolen hit .281/.364/.490, with 316 home runs, all while playing exceptional defense at third. His 70 bWAR ranks him 10th all-time at the position, and his 56.8 JAWS score is just above the average Hall of Fame third baseman.

Scott Rolen's Hall of Fame case should create plenty of conversation.

