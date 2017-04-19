Chippa United midfielder Buyani Sali ruled out for the season

Sali was an integral member of the Port Elizabeth-based side this season, but he will have to watch his teammates from the stands until the next term

Chippa United midfielder Buyani Sali has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken leg, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Sali was rushed to hospital following a challenge from Lorenzo Gordinho during his team's 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

According to Chippa's physiotheraphist Mark Anderson, the 27-year-old sustained an un-displaced tibial fracture on the day, and he will be in a moon boot for the next six weeks.

"Sali sustained an un-displaced tibial fracture during Saturday’s match," Anderson told the club's website.

"There seemed to be contact on the inside of his right tibia resulting in the fracture. He will be in a cast for 6 weeks, and will be sidelined for the rest of the season," he confirmed.

The injury will come as a major blow for Dan Malesela, who will now have to find a suitable replacement for the hard-working midfielder.

Sali featured 24 times in all competitions for the Chilli Boys this season, and found the back of the net once in a Nedbank Cup match against Polokwane City.