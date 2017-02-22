China plans for 50,000 football academies by 2025

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016, file photo, players on a team from Yanbian, China, line up before a match against a team from Myanmar in a youth soccer tournament in Qinhuangdao in northern China's Hebei Province. Chinese state media reported Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that China's football association is planning for the country to have 50,000 football academies by 2025 as part of an ambitious blueprint to grow into a soccer superpower. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) -- China plans to have 50,000 football academies by 2025 as part of an ambitious blueprint to grow into a soccer superpower.

The announcement, made by China's football association Vice President Wang Dengfeng, more than doubles the earlier target of 20,000 academies by 2020.

Wang was quoted by state media on Wednesday as saying that each school would be able to train 1,000 young players on average, fulfilling the goal laid out in a plan announced last April of having 50 million competent players.

''This is a solid way to select football talent for our future reserves. Improving Chinese football is no longer just a dream,'' Wang was quoted as saying on the website of the ruling Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.

China's men have only qualified for one World Cup and President Xi Jinping has made boosting China's football fortunes a national priority. Plans call for again qualifying for the sport's marquee event, hosting it and winning the title by 2050.

To that end, China last year signed Brazil's World Cup-winning manager Marcello Lippi to take over the national men's team. The government has also ordered the creation of 70,000 football fields to fill gaps in its youth program.

Teams in China's professional leagues, meanwhile, have recruited international stars such as Alex Teixeira and Jackson Martinez on highly paid contracts, raising concerns that they are neglecting home-grown talent.

In response, China's football association last month said it plans a series of measures in response to ''irrational'' spending by clubs. It also reduced the number of foreigners who can play per club at any given time from four to three and required that each team's starting list must include at least two Chinese players under age 23.