Chile amateur goes from no big victories to Masters

Justin Thomas drives on the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) -- Toto Gana hit what he described as the ''best shot I've hit in my whole life,'' a wedge to 3 feet for a birdie to win the Latin America Amateur Championship and earn a trip to the Masters in April.

His best shot produced his biggest trophy.

Asked what his greatest achievement in golf was before his victory in Panama, the 19-year-old from Chile said: ''I didn't have any achievements, to be honest. I had won a couple of tournaments at home when I was really, really young.''

The Latin America Amateur completed its third year, a stroke-play tournament created by Augusta National, the USGA and the Royal & Ancient to spur growth in that part of the world. It follows the successful launch of the Asia Pacific Amateur.

The Asia Pacific Amateur is producing a higher pedigree of champions - Hideki Matsuyama won twice, and the winner last year was Curtis Luck, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. The last two Latin America winners were surprises - Gana and 16-year-old Paul Chaplet of Costa Rica last year.

The other winner was Matias Dominguez of Chile, who was a junior at Texas Tech.

Gana said the only hard part about his victory was beating Joaquin Niemann of Chile, one of his best friends who won the Junior World in 2015 at Torrey Pines.

''I really never thought I could win this tournament because all the other players have won many other tournaments, very big tournaments,'' Gana said in a conference call after his victory Sunday. ''What I did was keep a cool head. When I saw that I had a chance to win, I believed in myself that I could do. And I gave it my all.''

Chile will have a player represented at Augusta National for the second time in three years. The only other Chilean player at the Masters was Enrique Orellana, who missed the cut in 1964.

Gana has flair, and he showed how much passion he has for golf when explaining how he got started.

''When I was a little boy, 8 years old, my stepfather taught me to play golf on the practice range,'' he said. ''When I shot a really nice shot, I never quit.''

Gana will be enrolling at Lynn University in Florida.

---

BLOOMING START: Justin Rose played the Sony Open as part of the new ''strength of field'' regulation on the PGA Tour that requires players who played fewer than 25 events last year to add a tournament they had not played in four years.

Rose was so excited about this year that he might have started earlier if he would have been eligible.

He failed to win a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2009. But in a year slowed by injury, Rose geared himself for golf's return to the Olympics and won the gold medal in Rio. That was worth an exemption into the four majors (Rose already is eligible for them), but the PGA Tour did not offer a spot in SBS Tournament of Champions.

''I didn't inquire,'' Rose said about Kapalua. ''But in my mind, I was surprised that it didn't count in a way, just because, why wouldn't it? It's a one-off thing.''

He thought maybe the tour would only give a spot to Kapalua if the gold medalist was already a PGA Tour member, much like it treated the HSBC Champions early on in its World Golf Championships history.

Rose chuckled, however, when he realized his history in Hawaii.

''It's funny enough, I don't have the right to say I should have been at Kapalua,'' he said. ''Because I've won six years in a row and I've only been once.''

A birdie on the final hole at the Sony Open gave him second place alone, which was worth $648,000.

---

PLAYING TO HIS STRENGTH: Jason Dufner is the defending champion at the CareerBuilder Challenger, where he won last year for the first time since the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill. What changed? Very little.

He attributed the drought to a neck and shoulder injury that he suffered at the 2014 Masters. Dufner tried to play through it all year until he was forced to pull out of his title defense in the PGA Championship at Valhalla, which kept him off the Ryder Cup team. Playing with the injury led to bad habits with his swing, which led to bad shots, too many memories of bad shots and eventually shattered confidence.

''People don't realize, once you start playing, you have to redo everything,'' Dufner said. ''You see it with a lot of guys coming back. It takes them 6, 8, 12 months. I spent 2015 trying to get back to where I was.''

Read More