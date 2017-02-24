Chiefs sign veteran running back Spiller to provide depth

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) walks the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs have signed veteran running back C.J. Spiller, providing depth behind Spencer Ware in a move that could mean Jamaal Charles will be cut in a cost-saving move.

The Chiefs would owe Charles more than $6 million this season, a big price tag for a running back who missed most of last year to knee surgery. They would not incur a salary cap hit by letting him go and it is possible Charles could re-sign for less money.

Kansas City is trying to free cap space to help bring back defensive tackle Dontari Poe and safety Eric Berry, whose agent, Chad Speck, also represents Spiller.

Spiller only carried six times in stints with the Jets and Seahawks last season. The former first-round pick signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Saints in 2015 but only played in 13 games before he was released.

