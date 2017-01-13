Chiefs' Houston limited in practice ahead of playoff game

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, in Denver. Ben Roethlisberger shreded Kansas City for five touchdowns when the teams met in the regular season. But the Chiefs were without star pass rusher Justin Houston in that matchup, and despite lingering knee issues, there is hope he'll play on Sunday.(AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was limited in the final practice for Sunday's divisional playoff game against Pittsburgh, though his game status was left blank on the final injury report.

That means Houston should be available for the first time since a loss to Tennessee on Dec. 18.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware practiced fully all week and are also expected to play in Sunday night's game. Berry had been dealing with a sore Achilles tendon and Ware had bruised his ribs late in the regular season.

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali was the only player who did not practice Friday, but that followed his usual routine. Hali practices sparingly during the week to rest his sore knees.

---

