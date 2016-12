NEW YORK (AP) -- Chief Lion beat Great Stuff by a length on Friday, giving trainer David Jacobson a 1-2 finish in the $78,000 allowance feature at Aqueduct.

The 4-5 favorite, Chief Lion set the pace for his ninth win in 34 starts. The gray 6-year-old gelding ran the six furlongs in 1:11.26.

It was one of four victories on the card for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Chief Lion paid $3.60, $2.50 and $2.10. Great Stuff returned $2.90 and $2.10 and Silver Ride paid $2.40 to show.