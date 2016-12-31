Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl makes 13-year-old's Make-A-Wish dream come true

Andi Jones’ one wish was to sing in front of a large audience.
Jones, a 13-year-old who was diagnosed in 2012 with ciliary dyskinesia, a chronic disorder that causes life-threatening respiratory issues, saw that wish come true Saturday during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when she regaled the crowd with a rendition of God Bless America.
Jones’ appearance was part of a Make-A-Wish Georgia, which also has a spring concert planned for Jones in 2017. Jones was accompanied by half the stadium, which used cards to create an American flag in the stands.
It was very cool moment Jones and the 70,000 people in attendance, who gave her an ovation when the performance concluded.
