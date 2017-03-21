Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United

(Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has agreed a deal to join Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old German, who signed for United at the start of last season, has fallen out of favor since manager Jose Mourinho arrived at the club at the start of the current campaign.

"I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United," Schweinsteiger told the club website. (www.manutd.com)

"But I am grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire.

"I have enjoyed working with the manager, the players and staff here and wish them all the best in the future. But I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans -- whose support has been a very special part of my time in Manchester."

Schweinsteiger's move was first reported by the Chicago Tribune, with the Fire's general manager Nelson Rodriguez telling the newspaper that the club were getting a proven winner in the German midfielder.

Schweinsteiger spent 13 seasons with Bayern Munich before joining United, winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cups and the Champions League in 2013.

He was also part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad and represented his country 121 times before announcing his international retirement last July.

Chicago have finished last overall in MLS for the past two seasons.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)