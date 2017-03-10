Chelsea's Conte will not rein in touch-line enthusiasm

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea - Antonio Conte Press Conference - Chelsea Training Ground - 10/3/17 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has no intention of toning down his energetic touch-line antics and passionate goal celebrations ahead of Monday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea boss and current United manager Jose Mourinho took exception to Conte whipping up the crowd when the London club were four goals ahead during the 4-0 Premier League win over the Manchester club in October.

"I've shown at Chelsea, not only Chelsea, every team that I managed, that I live the game with great passion," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"Sometimes I want to share my enthusiasm, my passion with my players, with my staff, also with the fans. I think it's normal. For me the most important thing is to try to win, then to think for another celebration."

Following October's clash, Mourinho told Conte that his antics had been "humiliating" for the visitors.

"I don't think it's important," Conte added when asked if he had discussed the incident with Mourinho. "Nothing we have to clarify with him."

With Chelsea 10 points clear at the top of the league table, Conte hinted he will field a strong side.

"For sure I try to make the best decision for the team because we want to go in the next round just like Manchester United," the Italian said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)