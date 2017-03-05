Chelsea-West Ham United Preview

Remember when Chelsea went winless in September, and some questioned whether Antonio Conte was the right manager?

That seems like ages ago as the Premier League leaders head into Monday's match with West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium.

Since a switch to a 3-4-3 formation by Conte, the Blues have nearly been unstoppable.

Sitting 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues (20-3-3) have lost just once in the Premier League since September, and have plenty of confidence after last week's comfortable 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring on 19 minutes, but Fernando Llorente equalised on the stroke of halftime. However, the Blues were in control in the second half and salted things away with goals from Diego Costa and Pedro.

That ability to both grind out results and stay focused for 90 minutes even when they may fall behind has served Chelsea well this season. It's a major reason why the players and fans expect the club to win almost every game.

Conte believes his boys will be able to take three points in this one.

"It will be a difficult game," he said. "We all know the difficulty of derbies but we are preparing very well for this game, in the right way with great commitment and focus."

West Ham (9-6-11) have had a bit of an inconsistent season, but they've done well to kick on after the sale of star Dimitri Payet during the January transfer window.

After getting thumped 4-0 by Manchester City on Feb. 1, the Hammers are 1-2-0 following last week's 1-1 draw with Watford. Things started in the worst possible way for West Ham as Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty gave the hosts an early lead, but Andre Ayew netted a second-half equaliser.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic praised his team's ability to stick together.

"We can talk about the game against Crystal Palace away in October, we can talk about the two wins we had at home against Burnley and Hull in the space of three days - two 1-0 wins, two penalties," Bilic said. "We can talk about that period when we had four big games against Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, and got two points away at United and Liverpool.

"But the reason we have turned things around is that we didn't stop believing. We continued to fight and knew that the only way that we were going to get out was, basically, by sticking together and working hard. And that is the key."

This is the first league meeting between the sides at the London Stadium - the Hammers won just two of their last 10 Premier League games against Chelsea at Upton Park.

Chelsea have lost only two of their last 21 Premier League games against West Ham United. However, the Hammers eliminated Chelsea from the League Cup at the fourth round stage this season; winning 2-1 at the London Stadium.