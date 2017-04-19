Chelsea warned they will need to move for Conti quickly as the likes of Juventus and Inter circle

The agent of in-demand Atalanta defender Andrea Conti has told the likes of Chelsea to make a transfer approach now in order to avoid being left disappointed.

The highly rated right-back is reported to be a summer target for leading clubs in England and Italy.

Premier League leaders Chelsea are among those said to be keen, along with Serie A heavyweights Juventus, Inter and Napoli.

A scramble for his signature is expected to be sparked, with his representative warning potential suitors that they will need to move quickly in order to get a deal done.

Mario Giuffredi told Radio CRC: “Napoli like Conti a lot. I’ve been talking about him with [Napoli DS] Giuntoli for over one year.

“I don’t think his price tag will lower in the next few months as he will be playing the U-21 European Championship too.

“Italian and Premier League clubs are interested in him and that’s good for Atalanta because the player’s price tag can only increase.

“If I were a president I’d try to sign him now.”

Conti is 23 years of age but will form part of the Italy squad at this summer’s U-21 event in Poland.

His value is likely to rise if he impresses at that tournament, having already shown himself to be a capable performer in Serie A.

He has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, netting five goals.