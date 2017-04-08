Chelsea too much for Bournemouth, maintain league cushion

Chelsea made sure their lead atop the Premier League table stayed at seven points with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.
After second-placed Tottenham Hotspur pounded Watford earlier in the day, the Blues (24-3-4) got on the board first as Bournemouth's Adam Smith diverted Diego Costa's wayward effort past his own goalkeeper after 17 minutes. Eden Hazard put the visitors in control with a fine solo effort three minutes later.
Joshua King gave the Cherries (9-8-15) hope with a goal just before the break, but Marcos Alonso's sumptuous second half free-kick in the 68th minute sealed the points for Chelsea.
It was nearly a disastrous start for Antonio Conte's men, though, as keeper Thibaut Courtois had to be alert to parry away David Luiz's second-minute slice towards his own top corner.
While the Blues move closer to their second Premier League title in three seasons, 15th-placed Bournemouth are trying to remain safe while sitting seven points from the drop.
1.3k