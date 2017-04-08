Chelsea too much for Bournemouth, maintain league cushion

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, centre celebrates with his teammates after scoring his sides 3rd goal during their English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at Dean Court stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Chelsea made sure their lead atop the Premier League table stayed at seven points with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

After second-placed Tottenham Hotspur pounded Watford earlier in the day, the Blues (24-3-4) got on the board first as Bournemouth's Adam Smith diverted Diego Costa's wayward effort past his own goalkeeper after 17 minutes. Eden Hazard put the visitors in control with a fine solo effort three minutes later.

Joshua King gave the Cherries (9-8-15) hope with a goal just before the break, but Marcos Alonso's sumptuous second half free-kick in the 68th minute sealed the points for Chelsea.

It was nearly a disastrous start for Antonio Conte's men, though, as keeper Thibaut Courtois had to be alert to parry away David Luiz's second-minute slice towards his own top corner.

While the Blues move closer to their second Premier League title in three seasons, 15th-placed Bournemouth are trying to remain safe while sitting seven points from the drop.