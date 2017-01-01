Chelsea ties EPL record with 13th straight win

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Middleborough at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Chelsea matched Arsenal's record of consecutive Premier League wins at 13, as goals from Gary Cahill, Diego Costa and a brace from Willian lifted Antonio Conte's club to a 4-2 victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

Conte's men have had a perfect record in the league since being beaten by Arsenal and have now matched the Gunners' record from 2001-02 with a hard-fought win against a competitive Stoke side.

Cahill opened the scoring for the league leaders with a firm header from a left wing corner, but Bruno Martins Indi restored parity for the visitors by turning in a knockdown from Charlie Adam's free-kick right at the start of the second period. Willian put the Blues back in front with a finish to match a wonderful team move, but their joy didn't last long as Peter Crouch converted a low cross from Mame Biram Diouf.

Just as some were wondering whether the winning run would come to an end, though, Willian grabbed his second barely a minute later with a thunderous effort into the roof of the net, with Costa's finish at the end of a strong run sealing matters for Chelsea after Cesar Azplicueta's last-ditch interception had prevented Crouch from levelling matters for Mark Hughes' men.