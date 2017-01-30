Chelsea-Liverpool Preview

When Liverpool and Chelsea first met this year, the match was seen as an early measuring stick for manager Antonio Conte and the adjustments he had to make from both Italy and Juventus.

Fast forward to Tuesday's match at Anfield, and the question is now what kind of adjustments must Jurgen Klopp make to keep his struggling Liverpool side in the Premier League title race.

On Match Day 5, Jordan Henderson's wonder goal from 25 yards in the 36th minute stood as the match-winner as Liverpool (13-6-3) hung on for a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge. The Reds played a masterful match as their fully healthy squad buzzed all over the pitch, creating chances against a Blues defence that was missing captain John Terry while still transitioning to Conte.

In fact, it can be argued Conte was still transitioning to his players because he did not call upon his reserves until a triple substitution in the 84th minute to try and salvage a point. But now, it is Conte who has found the proper squad rotation - something all the more impressive considering Terry no longer features in league play - and has Chelsea (18-1-3) eight points clear of Arsenal atop the table and 10 in front of fourth-place Liverpool.

Klopp has dealt with a spate of injuries - most notably to playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is just now rounding into playing shape - and cup commitments that have challenged his depth to the point where it is creating a crisis in confidence at Anfield. One can also question the ebb in energy needed for Klopp's gegenpressing style during the busy fixture list of the past five weeks. The Reds have just one win in the last eight matches (1-3-4) since the turn of the calendar year.

But those cup commitments are no longer a problem for Liverpool, though they were not settled in a favourable way for Klopp. A midweek ouster in the EFL Cup semifinals by Southampton with a 1-0 defeat at Anfield in the second leg was followed with a 2-1 defeat - again at home - to Championship side Wolverhampton on Saturday.

"We spoke about confidence a few months ago and I said it's a little flower. If something bounces on it, then it's away," he said after Saturday's loss. "Obviously that happened kind of, but it's not that we play without confidence. So we don't have to make it too big, but it's not that difficult."

In fact, Liverpool's only win thus far in 2017 is a turgid 1-0 victory at League Two side Plymouth Argyle on Jan. 18 in a third-round FA Cup replay. Once more, Klopp opted for a heavy turnover in his starting XI to face the Wolves - partly to save his key players for this match - and again his plan backfired with a third straight home loss in all competitions at Anfield.

Liverpool endured similar January doldrums last year in Klopp's first season, going 3-3-3 that included part of a six-match winless streak that extended into February before they regrouped to make the Europa League final. This time around, however, there is only the Premier League trophy to play for, and a loss in this match would all but scuttle those hopes as well.

"Somebody asked me a second ago if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now - I don't know," he said. "But if it is, it's the perfect point to turn because it's not possible to go lower. That's all we have to think about now. It's not hard but it feels in this moment - and is absolutely right - bad.

"We have to use it. In this moment, it's not the right time to talk too much about being positive and optimistic. No doubt from tomorrow on we will be, but in this moment we feel really bad."

It is uncertain if first-choice striker Sadio Mane will be available for this game. He missed the deciding penalty for Senegal in their African Cup of Nations quarterfinal match against Cameroon on Saturday. Mane, who is tied for the Liverpool team lead with nine goals - all in the run of play - scored twice in three matches for the Lions of Terenga.

Liverpool reportedly chartered a plane to retrieve the striker from Gabon, but given his fragile state after missing from the spot - Mane was inconsolable following the match and had to be carried off the pitch by teammates - he may be most useful as a reserve.

Liverpool, who are winless in their last four at home (0-1-3) in all competitions, have not dropped four straight at Anfield since losing to Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Newcastle United from Nov. 24-Dec. 25, 1923. They haven't gone winless in five consecutive home matches since a six-game dry spell (0-3-3) since Aug. 26-Oct. 7, 2012, in Brendan Rodgers' first season.

