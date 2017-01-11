Chelsea-Leicester City Preview

Chelsea's 13-match winning run in Premier League play may have come to an end, but it simply means that Saturday's clash with Leicester City at King Power Stadium is an opportunity for the Blues to start a new streak in the positive direction.

The Blues (16-1-3) struggled a bit through the first couple months of this campaign, but a formation shift to an unconventional 3-4-3 allowed Antonio Conte's boys to sweep through October, November and December and collecting 10 clean sheets along the way.

But all good things came to an end as the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Jan. 4.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea got back to their winning ways quickly with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in FA Cup play last weekend. Pedro netted a brace along with goals from Willian and Michy Batshuayi.

For his part, Pedro believes it was important for Chelsea to get back to winning quickly after the Tottenham defeat.

"It was a good win for us in the third round of the FA Cup, especially at home in front of our supporters," he said. "There was very good teamwork, and we're very happy with the result. Peterborough are a good team, every game in England is very tough, it doesn't matter which division you're in. They fought to win."

Leicester City's stumble from the top of the mountain last season was almost expected, as few in world football believed they would be able to repeat as top-flight champions. They have struggled in league play as stars Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have dropped off a bit.

But Claudio Ranieri's boys have done well to advance to the knockout round of the Champions League, where they face Sevilla next month.

On the domestic front, the Foxes (5-6-9) sit in 15th place, but have a little momentum in league play following a 1-0 win over West Ham United on New Year's Eve and a scoreless draw with Middlesbrough on Jan 2.

Ranieri's charges also take some confidence into the Chelsea clash following a 2-1 victory over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup courtesy of a brace from Ahmed Musa. Ranieri praised his club's response after falling behind to a Romelu Lukaku opener at Goodison Park.

"I'm very pleased with our performance," Ranieri said. "We wanted to win and we wanted to go through in the FA Cup, which is an important competition. "Then (we wanted to go through) even more because we lost to Everton at home, so we wanted revenge.

"When we conceded a goal, everybody wanted to react immediately. After, there were chances for them and us, but it was a very good performance."

Leicester have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Chelsea, though it was this exact fixture last season.

Chelsea have won three of their last four league visits to Leicester, with two of those wins masterminded by Ranieri in 2002 and 2004.

Despite winning the league last season, Ranieri's Premier League win percentage was better at Chelsea (52 percent) than it currently is at Leicester City (48 percent).