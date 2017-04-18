Chelsea confirm John Terry's departure after 22 years at Stamford Bridge

John Terry will leave Chelsea at the end of the season after confirmation the club captain's contract would not be renewed beyond the current campaign. The 36-year-old is the club's most successful player, having won 14 major honours including four Premier League titles, one Champions League, five FA Cups, a Europa League and three League Cups.

Despite achieving legendary status at Stamford Bridge during 22 years at the club, Terry has made just 11 appearances in all competition this term, including just four in the top flight. Since making his debut in 1998, he has scored 66 goals in 713 outings, 578 of which have come as skipper.

Terry however has no plans to hang up his boots despite leaving a club he has been associated with for over two decades.

He could still end his Chelsea career by claiming a league and cup double and is focused on contributing where possible to helping Antonio Conte's side during the closing weeks of the campaign - before deciding on his next move.

"I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season," Terry said. "I've always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I. I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me.

"I'm eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware."

