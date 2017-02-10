Chelsea-Burnley Preview

Champions-elect before Valentine's Day. What's not to love about Chelsea right now?

Looking to start their march to a second Premier League title in three years in earnest, the Blues face a tough challenge Sunday at Turf Moor, where Burnley is ready to add another pelt in the form of an eighth consecutive win there.

Any challenges from the group of five among Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are going to also need Chelsea (19-2-3) to lose games to make the final three months of the season little more than a coronation tour for the Blues in Antonio Conte's first season in charge.

The Gunners were the latest to be put to the sword last Sunday as Chelsea stormed to a 3-1 victory, making the turnaround from their 3-0 loss to Arsenal earlier this term come full circle. Eden Hazard's masterful goal in which he successfully took on four defenders before ripping a right-footed shot past Petr Cech could very well wind up being the goal of the season.

Heading into the weekend, the Blues enjoy a nine-point lead over Spurs and 10 over City with 14 matches remaining.

"I think that Eden, at 26, is almost in the perfect moment of his career and the system that Chelsea plays, which is the same as we play in the national team, has really given him a new breath of life," current Belgium and ex-Everton manager Roberto Martinez told Chelsea's official website. "Last season, as an opposition Premier League manager you were always aware of Eden Hazard. … Now it is a lot harder to get him tied down."

Hazard's form is reminiscent of Chelsea's title-winning 2014-15 campaign in which he was named player of the year by both the Football Writers and PFA. His 10 goals in league play trail only Diego Costa's 15 on the team, though last Sunday's was his first since Boxing Day.

In addition to that comfortable lead, the two Manchester sides are the only ones in that group of five who still have matches against Chelsea. Conte's team already owns wins over both, and Chelsea have the luxury of hosting a City side that has Champions League commitments and a United club still playing in the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

But even with all this downhill momentum acquired and having dropped just five points in their last 18 matches (16-1-1), Conte's fear of not winning means there is little room for complacency in west London

"I won five titles as a footballer, but a lot of times I arrived in second place," he said. "And I think when you arrive in second place it's not good. People remember only those who win.

"When you arrive at this point, you think that everything is simple but it's not true," he added. "You can see in the previous games - Swansea beat Liverpool, and Watford beat Arsenal - there are lots of examples. For this reason, we must pay great attention and prepare every game with great attention."

Burnley's run of form at home certainly is worth a great deal of attention. The Clarets (9-2-13) have not lost at Turf Moor in any competition since a 2-1 league defeat to Manchester City on Nov. 26, and enter this match 11-1-3 overall at the second-oldest grounds in English football.

But it has been their absolute inability to win outside East Lancashire that has stunted any chance to climb up the table. Burnley slipped to 12th following a 2-1 defeat last Saturday at Watford that dropped them to 0-1-10 outside Turf Moor in league play.

Sean Dyche's team were put out from the start as midfielder Jeff Hendricks was given a straight red card for a high challenge on Jose Holebas in the sixth minute. The Hornets quickly took advantage with a goal by Troy Deeney four minutes later.

Watford added a second before the interval, and though Ashley Barnes pulled one back with a penalty 12 minutes from time, Burnley could not find an equaliser in losing their seventh consecutive league match on the road.

Despite the defeat, Dyche was energised by the fight in his team as they tried to take the match to Watford while being shorthanded. His team finished with seven shots on target - as many as the Hornets.

"We took the game on and had a clear view of trying to win it, even at 2-0 down and had a couple of golden chances at the end when we could have taken something," he said. "In the end it could have been one of those great stories, but unfortunately not.

Read More