Chawrasia successfully defends Indian Open title

NEW DELHI (AP) -- S.S.P. Chawrasia successfully defended his Indian Open title on Sunday, finishing with a 10-under-par 278 for a comfortable seven-stroke victory.

Chawrasia held a two-shot lead when he completed his weather-delayed third round on Sunday morning and continued his fine form before signing off with 71 in the last round.

''I'm winning back-to-back so I'm really very happy,'' said Chawrasia, who also became the first Indian golfer to defend a European title. ''This is a very tough course so I'm just trying to play straight and to the right place. I played very consistently this week.''

Malaysia's Gavin Green finished second but never came close to challenging Chawrasia's dominance, making two birdies and five bogeys in his last round of 75. He ended up 3-under, which sealed his first European Tour top-ten finish.

Scotsman Scott Jamieson played a par round of 72 to finish eight shots behind Chawrasia alongside Italy's Matteo Manassero, who carded 73 in his last round.