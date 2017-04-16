Chatwood's 2-hitter for Rockies beats Giants 5-0

Colorado Rockies outfielders Carlos Gonzalez, from left, Stephen Cardullo and Charlie Blackmon celebrate after a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Rockies won 5-0. Both teams wore wearing number 42 in tribute of Jackie Robinson. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Tyler Chatwood's extra work on offspeed pitches during spring training made a huge difference Saturday.

Chatwood pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings before Chris Marrero's single and finished with a two-hitter for the Colorado Rockies in his first big league shutout, a 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Chatwood (1-2) struck out four and walked one, lowering his ERA from 6.35 to 3.54. He threw 67 of 105 pitches for strikes in his second complete game in 91 major league starts.

''The first two outings I didn't feel like I threw the ball bad, but I gave up homers that killed me,'' Chatwood said. ''Today my curveball was there, and I think that was a difference-maker. That separation in velocity was big for me today.''

He retired 17 consecutive batters before Marrero lined a single into right field. Joe Panik singled leading off the seventh.

''The curve, change cutter and slider all came into play today,'' Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''The mix of pitches was something we've talked about, and he put that into play today. It was an outstanding effort and one of the best games I've seen in a while just from a pure pitching standpoint.''

Chatwood's teammates didn't let on that he was flirting with perfection. A sellout crowd ATT Park did.

''I realized it because every time I was on deck or if I stepped out of the dugout all the fans were saying. 'I hope you blow it,''' Chatwood recalled.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including a home run off Matt Moore (1-2), who allowed five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Arenado's fourth home run this season put the Rockies ahead 1-0 in the third, and Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run single in a three-run fourth that included Dustin Garneau's RBI double.

Stephen Cardullo added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker broke his right collarbone crashing into the wall on a running catch, robbing D.J. LaMahieu of an extra-base hit with two outs in the fourth inning. After the collision, Parker sprinted toward the infield, stopped and dropped to his knees on the outfield grass. He grimaced, was examined by trainers and was replaced by Aaron Hill.

''You know you are all in when you make a play like that,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. ''You're focused. I had no idea he was going to catch that ball. To see him stay locked in was a hats-off moment to him and a huge play, it kept us in the game.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF David Dahl, out since spring training with a rib strain, joined the team on Friday night and will be evaluated as he continues baseball activities. ''I feel good,'' the 22-year-old said. ''Honestly, I've been saying I'm ready to play but (trainers) said it can feel good but it still might not be healed.'' ... RHP Chad Qualls, on the DL with a strained right forearm, pitched two shutout innings in separate outings during an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this week. Manager Bud Black said he won't return until he pitches pain-free on consecutive days.

Giants: Manager Bruce Bochy expressed guarded confidence C Buster Posey will be ready to come off the seven-day concussion DL on Tuesday when the Giants are scheduled to open a three-game series at Kansas City. ''It's going very well with Buster, we'll push it a little bit more tomorrow, but no issues swinging the bat, he got quite a few swings in,'' Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela, Colorado's scheduled starter Sunday, pitched seven strong innings against San Diego in his last start for his first major league win. The 22-year-old rookie went 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA last season for Double-A Hartford.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija, slated to start for San Francisco, is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

---

