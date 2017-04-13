Chase Anderson sharp as Brewers blank slumping Blue Jays 2-0

Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate following their win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Jonathan Villar homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night to hand the struggling Blue Jays their fifth straight loss.

Last-place Toronto is off to the worst start in team history at 1-7.

Anderson (1-0) allowed three hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Corey Knebel pitched the eighth and Neftali Feliz finished for his third save.

Domingo Santana doubled in the second and scored on a two-out double by Keon Broxton. Villar hit a leadoff drive in the sixth, his third home run this season.

Marcus Stroman (1-1) pitched a complete game for the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits.

Josh Donaldson returned to Toronto's lineup as the designated hitter but it did little to spark an offense that has scored just 23 runs. Donaldson did not start Tuesday's home opener because of a sore right calf.

Anderson retired his first 10 batters before Jose Bautista lined a single to left field. Donaldson walked and both runners advanced on a grounder by Kendrys Morales. Troy Tulowitzki was intentionally walked to load the bases but Russell Martin struck out swinging, extending his season-opening slump to 0 for 20.

Martin doubled in his next at-bat, avoiding matching Pat Borders' 1991 club mark of 21 hitless at-bats to start a season. Martin was left stranded when Steve Pearce flied out to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (strained right groin) allowed one run and two hits over five innings in his first of two rehab starts with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Garza gave up a home run, walked two and struck out four.

Blue Jays: With Donaldson at DH, Morales made his first start of the season at first base.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson starts Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Cincinnati. Nelson went 2-1 with a 3.70 ERA in four starts against the Reds last season. RHP Bronson Arroyo (0-1) starts for Cincinnati.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (0-1) starts the opener of a four-game series against Baltimore. Liriano lasted one-third of an inning in his season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, the shortest start of his career. RHP Kevin Gausman goes for the Orioles.