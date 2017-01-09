Charleston Southern's Chadwell to take Coastal Carolina post

(STATS) - If you can beat them, you can join them, too.

Following the most successful coaching stint in Charleston Southern history, Jamey Chadwell is stepping down at the Big South program to become Joe Moglia's offensive coordinator at FBS-bound Coastal Carolina.

Multiple reports Sunday confirmed the hiring, although neither school has yet to announce it officially.

The 39-year-old Chadwell, who was considered a candidate for several head coaching opportunities this offseason, led Charleston Southern to the last two Big South titles and posted a 35-14 record over four seasons.

Included was a 3-1 record over Coastal Carolina, a former Big South program. The Buccaneers won 59-58 in two overtimes at Coastal this past season.

ABC News 4 in Charleston reported Chadwell will have the additional title of "head coach in waiting" behind Moglia, 67.

Coastal Carolina will play its first season as a Sun Belt Conference member this year.

Despite earning a share of the Big South title and reaching the FCS playoffs for the second consecutive season, Charleston Southern had a troubled campaign under Chadwell in 2016. Chadwell and an assistant coach were both suspended one game each for committing a minor NCAA recruiting infraction and several dozen players were suspended one game each for misusing financial aid allocated for books.

Chadwell also was the head coach at two Division II programs, North Greenville (2009-11) and Delta State (2012). He has a 60-35 career record.