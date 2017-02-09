Charles Oakley arrested at MSG after reportedly 'going after' Knicks owner James Dolan

Charles Oakley, a longtime favorite of New York Knicks fans as an enforcer power forward on the rough-and-tumble teams that waged yearly postseason battles with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Reggie Miller’s Indiana Pacers during the 1990s, was in attendance for the team’s nationally televised matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

“Was.” Past tense. He wasn’t there for long.

Play stopped at MSG as a man got kicked out after getting into an altercation with a security guard. Crowd is chanting "Oakley. Oakley." — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) February 9, 2017





They were chanting that because it really was Charles Oakley.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017





SBNY Exclusive: Charles Oakley on the ground surrounded by police and Garden security pic.twitter.com/cemhHF4Lu0 — SportsBlogNewYork (@SportBlogNYC) February 9, 2017





Just before the halfway point of the opening quarter of Knicks-Clippers, ESPN’s cameras captured the 53-year-old Oakley shoving what was reportedly a Madison Square Garden security guard near courtside before being hauled off by a slew of security personnel and taken away from the court.

[Read & React Newsletter: 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

We don’t know for sure what Oak was doing, buuuuut …

A man that looked like Charles Oakley just went after Knicks owner James Dolan. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017





That’d be the owner of the Knicks, whom Oakley insists has refused to talk to or meet with him over the years about possibly returning to the organization in some capacity (in stark contrast to the franchise’s recently adopted “Once a Knick, Always a Knick” PR credo) and for whom the former “Chopped” competitor “wouldn’t mind cooking […] dinner,” providing he gets the chance to put “something in” the boss’ dish.

“I mean, I had at least 15 people try to set up a meeting,” Oakley told Scott Cacciola of the New York Times in November. “He won’t meet. I want to sit down to talk to him. I want me and him in a room. And lock the door. Lock that door! [pause] I mean, he can have the police outside the door.”

We saw during the 2016 NBA Finals that Oakley, who averaged a double-double over a 10-year stretch with the Knicks during which the team made the postseason every year, doesn’t much care for aggressive security guards:

Charles Oakley is not enjoying the security around the Cavs locker room. "Touch me. See what the (bleep) happens." pic.twitter.com/68LMMh3rvR — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 20, 2016





… but on Wednesday night, his unwillingness to be touched or delayed led to his removal from MSG:

Phil Jackson trying to calm down Charles Oakley in the tunnel, surrounded by security. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017





As Phil Jackson was trying to calm Charles Oakley down, Oakley was surrounded by security. "This is bullish–t," Oakley said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017





Oakley screaming 'let me go' — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) February 9, 2017





Charles Oakley referenced owner James Dolan as Phil Jackson was trying to calm him down. "Dolan did this," he said. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017





According to witnesses, Phil Jackson went to calm down an emotional Oakley who was in cuffs and shouting things about Dolan. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 9, 2017





Charles Oakley was said to be yelling at James Dolan and was warned to stop, according to a source. He continued and was then asked to leave — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017





[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Shortly after the incident caught the attention of a national TV audience, the Knicks issued a statement:





Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.

“We hope he gets some help soon” sure is some way to end a quickly composed public relations statement.