Charles Barkley doubles down on LeBron James: 'We're never going to be friends'

You’re not going to believe this, but Charles Barkley isn’t keeping quiet.

A day after LeBron James fired back at Barkley for his critical commentary about the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s roster-building demands, the “Inside the NBA” analyst returned serve on ESPN Radio’s “Waddle and Silvy” show, again calling LeBron’s “We need a f***ing playmaker” comments “whiny.”

“I stick by what I said,” said Barkley. “He was all whiny and everything last week, so I’m good, man. Listen, If I’m going to be straightforward like I always try to be, I know guys are going to try to come back at me sometimes, so I’m good. He got personal, but like I said, I’m never going to get personal on an NBA player. All my criticism and critiques are always just about basketball, and I’m going to keep doing what I do. “Clearly, he had done his homework on some screw-ups I’ve had in my life. … Clearly, he Googled me and found out some things, because I think he was young when I was playing, so he clearly Googled me. So, I appreciate that. But listen, man, I’m not going to get upset that somebody set something bad about me. I’m not like 12 years old. Like I said, my initial criticism was fair, and I’m good with that. “I think when you don’t like the message, you just kill the messenger. Some of the things he said about me are correct. That still does not make my message incorrect. I thought he was really whiny and complaining the last couple weeks talking about how he got no help. I’m like, ‘Dude, you just won the championship and it’s the middle of the season, and you’re just bashing your teammates.’ I think that wasn’t right. “You keep saying, ‘We’re not in it, we’re not that good,’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, y’all are the reigning defending NBA champs,’ and I appreciate Tristan Thompson actually having the stones to say something, but he’s the only one. The rest of them are just so intimidated. And anybody in that circle, they’re so intimidated, but I’m not intimidated at all.”

The back-and-forth is getting a bit confusing at this point, so here’s a quick refresher course for you:

• After a loss to the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans earlier last week, James was highly critical of the Cavaliers’ roster, saying, “We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s***. It’s me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It’s top heavy.” He specifically cited rookie Kay Felder and D-League signee DeAndre Liggins as inexperienced teammates incapable of helping Cleveland win a playoff game this year, and then demanded of Cavs general manager David Griffin, “We need a f***ing playmaker.”

• In response on this past Thursday’s “Inside the NBA” segment, Barkley called LeBron “inappropriate, whiny, all of the above” for airing out his teammates and front office. “He’s got Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love,” the Hall of Famer added. “Does he want everybody? He don’t want to compete? He want to be the favorite all the time? It just pisses me off that a guy that great doesn’t want to compete.”

• On two separate occasions over the past week, Thompson told reporters, “LeBron’s comments is what it is. I really don’t give a f***,” and, “I earned my money. LeBron’s not my agent.” (For the record, Thompson is represented by LeBron’s agent and longtime friend, Rich Paul, who negotiated a five-year, $82 million extension for Thompson many believe was pushed through at LeBron’s insistence.)

• After initially casting Barkley’s comments aside as “good for the ratings,” LeBron had enough after his team’s seventh loss in 11 games, saying, “Screw Charles Barkley,” and, “He’s a hater.” He added, “I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.”

