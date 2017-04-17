Charles Barkley Calls Isaiah Thomas' Crying Over His Sister's Death 'Not a Good Look;' the Internet Reacts

Legendary basketball star Charles Barkley is in hot water over his comments about Boston Celtics player Isaiah Thomas grieving the death of his sister at Sunday game.

Thomas was seen sobbing on the bench before the Celtics’ first playoff game which came just one day after his 22-year-old sister, Chyna J. Thomas, died in a one-car crash in Tacoma early Saturday morning. Though the Celtics lost the game to the Chicago Bulls, Thomas scored 33 points.

Reacting to the moment on TNT’s Tip-Off show, Barkley said, “I’m not feeling comfortable with him sitting on the sideline crying like that. That makes me uncomfortable.”

Barkley continued, “That tells me he’s not in shape to play ... To be sitting on the sideline a few minutes before the game, crying, that makes me uncomfortable for him. That’s just not a good look, in my personal opinion.”

The comments drew the ire of the Internet, with one Twitter user writing, “Just in case you wanted more proof about why Charles Barkley is the worst.”

Just in case you wanted more proof about why Charles Barkley is the worst pic.twitter.com/13zNGnfgzc - cole p (@_cap22) April 17, 2017

I don39;t think Charles Barkley meant any harm but he has to learn when to keep his mouth closed. - KD (@kkdavis_) April 17, 2017

I39;ve always hated Charles Barkley - Tay (@tzastrow15) April 17, 2017

So Isaiah Thomas crying becsuse he lost his sister makes you uncomfortable? It39;s a bad look? Charles Barkley is a joke of human being. - Alex Ott (@AlexOtt6) April 17, 2017

Charles Barkley should be removed from broadcasting for the comments made about Isaiah Thomas Sunday evening - Jeffrey T Bowman (@JeffreyTBowman) April 17, 2017

Charles Barkley crossed the line with his comments about IT. No one deserves to be criticized about how they deal with a loss of a loved one - Ken Arambulo (@kenarambulo14) April 17, 2017

Another social media user called for Barkley’s firing, writing to TNT, “Thomas is human and lost a sibling. Show respect.”

“Usually I’m in Charles Barkley’s camp but not this time. Isaiah Thomas is dealing with a highly unique circumstance and doing so effectively,” said a fan.

Others, however, came to Barkley’s defense, noting that those disgruntled were taking the former athlete’s words out of context.

Charles Barkley has to be better with his words. He meant well, but said it in the wrong way. - Demigod Solomon (@SonofSolomon_) April 17, 2017

People are really taking what Charles Barkley said completely out of context. - G.K.P. (@gplez90) April 17, 2017

“People are taking Charles Barkley’s comments the wrong way,” said a Twitter user. “It was so much more to what he said outside of that soundbite.”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com