Chargers tackle arrested for violating order of protection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap is free on $1,000 bond after being arrested inside his girlfriend's home for violating an order of protection.

Dunlap was released Friday and is scheduled for a court appearance March 7.

Nashville police found Dunlap inside the home of his girlfriend Thursday night. They confirmed she had an order of protection prohibiting Dunlap from making any contact with the woman and that Dunlap had received a copy of the order.

The eight-year NFL veteran has started 65 of 98 games with Philadelphia and the Chargers. He started all 12 games he played with the Chargers last season.

The Chargers issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and will continue gathering information and monitoring through the legal process.

