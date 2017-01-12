Chargers' L.A. move reflects their history: mistake-prone and misguided

The San Diego Chargers never really could do anything right, so it’s not a surprise they got their own demise all wrong, too, courtesy of poor late-game strategy.

The Chargers always found creative ways to lose. They succumbed to decades of self-inflicted wounds, poor clock management and mind-numbing turnovers, usually just in time to snuff out a promising season. They repeatedly wasted the talents of the rare superstar who came along, unable to build around him. They lost more games than they won. They reached just one Super Bowl in 1995 and promptly got blown out.

They were lovable somehow, though, and certainly loved by a city that saw their charms through the frustrations. The cool uniforms. The lightning bolt. The “Super Chargers” fight song. The cannon. They were San Diego’s team, a constant as the city grew up around them, the shared community asset of which transients and new arrivals could grab ahold.

And that was enough. Or at least it was.

The San Diego Chargers are no more. Franchise owner Dean Spanos announced Thursday they are begrudgingly headed to Los Angeles. This is a classic Chargers maneuver. It’s a decision based more on being boxed into defeat than escaping for victory.

They are leaving a city they don’t really want to leave and one that doesn’t want them to go. They are moving to move, to a city they don’t really want to be in and one that doesn’t want them to come. Or, at best, doesn’t care.

There have been some ugly relocation dramas in NFL history, hurt feelings and double crosses. Robert Irsay had the Colts load up 15 moving trucks in the dark of night and slip out of Baltimore. Art Modell had his once-good name become mud in Cleveland. In St. Louis, cursing the Rams is part therapy, part entertainment. It’s never easy.

Yet at least at the other end of the line awaited a welcoming committee, a smiling mayor and throngs of excited fans. At least there was the promise of great things to come.

Not this time. This is uniquely Charger-esque.

“An exciting new era,” Spanos dubbed it in the announcement before acknowledging the challenge to “earn the respect and support of L.A. football fans.” See, when you relocate, it’s supposed to be easy. You don’t have to tell the new city it’s “exciting.” It’s already excited.

Spanos believes he has to go right now. The franchise has a window to join the Rams in Los Angeles that ends next week.

The Rams arrived last year when owner Stan Kroenke’s plan to privately fund a palatial development on land he acquired in Inglewood beat out the Chargers’ joint deal with the Raiders to get something built in Carson, Calif. It was an owner-vs.-owner contest of competence. Of course, Kroenke won. That was victory.

As a consolation prize, the Chargers can move into Kroenke’s stadium as a tenant for $1 per year. That’s a term of surrender. They had to decide now, though. If not, the option goes to the Raiders, who have far, far more fans in L.A., where they once played.

Oakland is likely to move to Las Vegas, but that deal is still being hashed out and could fall through at any moment. Spanos apparently didn’t want to risk having the Raiders switch. That would leave him in San Diego with no leverage against a local government that has shown little interest in building a stadium for a man worth more than $2 billion.

So here we go, nothing but a game of balance-sheet poker, with generations of fans caught in the margin.

Spanos will cry that he had no other option because San Diego wouldn’t agree to his demands over the past decade and a half. Moreover, voters rejected a ballot proposal in November on a hotel tax that could have funded a new stadium. That’s sort of true. The vote, however, was a hastily arranged proposal and came directly on the heels of Spanos’ effort last year to move to Carson with the Raiders.

