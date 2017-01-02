Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy after 2nd last-place finish

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in San Diego. What totally different experiences the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers could have Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, at Qualcomm Stadium. Already in the playoffs for the third time in four years, Alex Smith and the Chiefs (11-4) need to beat the Chargers (5-10) and have the Denver Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders in order to clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Chargers have fired Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs.

The team announced McCoy's firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

McCoy had said in a postgame news conference he hoped to be back next year. He won't get that chance.

McCoy was 27-37 in four seasons.

John Spanos, the president of football operations, says in a statement that ''our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team's potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization.''

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL