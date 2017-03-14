Chandler Parsons’ meniscus tear likely ends brutal first season in Memphis

The rumbling started about an hour before the scheduled tip of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Monday night meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks in Tennessee, and came to us courtesy of Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

Pregame- Chandler Parsons (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs Bucks. Fizdale told media that Vince Carter will start. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 13, 2017





Hearing Grizzlies are contemplating shutting down Parsons for rest of this season. Might not happen but it's possible. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 13, 2017





re: Parsons. Be surprised if Parsons (knee) plays again for Grizzlies this season. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 13, 2017





Sure enough, the team confirmed just 10 minutes later that Chandler Parsons had been put back on the shelf after being “diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee” — which is not the knee on which he’d had operations in each of the past two years — and that the 28-year-old forward “will be out indefinitely as the team fully evaluates the appropriate course of action.”

That course of action, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, will likely be season-ending surgery.

“To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach [David Fizdale] and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”

If Parsons does go under the knife, it would put an early end to a disappointing first season in Memphis for the former Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks swingman.

When they gave him a four-year, $94 million maximum-salaried contract in free agency, the Grizzlies hoped Parsons would provide a long-distance shooting and perimeter-playmaking complement to the inside-outside tandem of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, giving them the kind of wing creator they’d long lacked and a versatile frontcourt facilitator capable of jolting Memphis’ long staid offense into the 21st century. But Parsons was just never able to get fully healthy, missing the first six games of the season as he continued to rehabilitate his surgically repaired right knee before returning under a minutes restriction, playing six games … and promptly going back on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee. At the time he went down, the contusion was supposed to keep Parsons out for two weeks; instead, he missed more than a month.

Upon his late December return, Parsons looked rigid and rickety, plainly unable to generate any explosion off the dribble or lift on his jumper. Parsons, his teammates and his coaches preached patience, believing that time and repetition would knock off the rust and that, by the end of the regular season, he’d resemble the dynamic playmaker who’d averaged 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per game for Dallas between Christmas 2015 and St. Patrick’s Day 2016, shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from 3-point land during that stretch before suffering a season-ending tear the meniscus in his right knee.

The turn never came. Parsons averaged just 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.9 minutes per game for Memphis in 34 appearances during his first year in Beale Street blue, shooting a dismal 33.8 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from long distance. Every off-target jumper, and every tweet and Instagram post, made the target on Parsons’ back a little bigger and brighter.

In recent weeks, Grizzlies fans began raining down boos on the high-priced import. Parsons said he found that “a little shocking,” but also said he had to admit he understood where fans were coming from because, “I suck right now. There’s no sugarcoating it. It is what it is.”

Despite Parsons’ poor play — and despite Memphis being about five points per 100 possessions better this season with Parsons off the court than when he’s been on it — Fizdale refused to take Parsons out of the starting lineup. Instead, he decided to shuffle Tony Allen and JaMychal Green to the bench when he was searching for something to spark a team that had become somewhat lifeless (and very permissive on the defensive end) since the start of the new year, and to double down on that approach even after poor early returns because he had to “continue to try to grow [Parsons’] game with Marc and Mike.”

