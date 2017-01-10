Championship game longest since BCS introduced in 1998

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Deshaun Watson after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Clemson's championship victory over Alabama on Monday night wasn't short on excitement. But it sure took a long time.

The final of the College Football Playoff lasted 4 hours, 8 minutes, making it the longest title game since the introduction of the Bowl Championship Series in 1998.

Clemson needed every last second to beat Alabama 35-31, getting a 2-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow for the go-ahead score with a second remaining.

The previous longest championship game of the BCS/CFP era was 3 hours, 59 minutes, when Texas beat Southern California 41-38 in 2006 to win the Rose Bowl.