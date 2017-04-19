Champions League semi-final draw: When is it, how to watch and who has qualified?

The lineup for the Champions League semi-finals is set.

Messi muzzled by Juve's giants

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are once again in with a chance of returning to Europe's biggest club match, where Atleti will hope to avenge their defeat to Zinedine Zidane's men in last season's final.

Challenging them for a place at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff are Juventus and Monaco, who booked their places in the last four on Wednesday night to complete the quarter-final ties.

When is the Champions League semi-final draw?

The Champions League semi-final draw will take place on Friday, April 21 at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, at 12pm CET (11am BST, 6am ET). It will be followed by the draw for the same round of the Europa League an hour later.

The semi-final draw is open and unseeded, so the teams are unranked and clubs from the same country can face each other. Put simply, it is a totally random draw and anyone can face anyone.

The clubs that come out of the hat first for each tie will play the first leg at home and an additional draw is made for administrative purposes to determine which tie will produce the 'home' team in the final.

How can I watch the Champions League semi-final draw?

The draw can be watched live on UEFA.com, who stream the ceremony for each round on their official website.

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage of the draw as it happens on our site, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and more.

What teams are in the Champions League semi-final draw?

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are through after seeing off Leicester City and Bayern Munich respectively. Atletico produced another defensive masterclass to see off the Foxes, while Real needed extra time to beat Bayern in controversial circumstances.

On Wednesday, Monaco and Juventus joined them. The youthful Ligue 1 side continued their hugely impressive European campaign by recording a 6-3 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund, while Juve held on to the 3-0 lead they had established in the first leg against Barcelona.

Here is the full list of quarter-final results:

Team Agg. score Team Leg 1 Leg 2 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Leicester City 1-0 1-1 Borussia Dortmund 3-6 Monaco 2-3 1-3 Bayern Munich 3-6 Real Madrid 1-2 2-4 (AET) Juventus 3-0 Barcelona 3-0 0-0

When will the Champions League semi-final ties be played?

The semi-final ties will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings across two weeks in May. The first legs will be on May 2 and 3, with the second legs following a week later on May 9 and 10.

Where is this year's Champions League final?

