Champions League Live: Follow Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage resumes this week with the first legs of four fantastic quarterfinal matchups. Behind the star performance of Paulo Dybala, Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 on Tuesday, but the day’s other match, Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco, was moved to Wednesday after three bombs exploded near the Dortmund bus. That game will now be played on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET, two hours before Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City kick off.

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr ]

Follow the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below.