The UEFA Champions League determines its last four quarterfinalists with the second and final week of round-of-16 second legs: Juventus vs. Porto and Leicester City vs. Sevilla on Tuesday and Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco vs. Manchester City on Wednesday.

Follow the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below.