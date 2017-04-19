Champions League Live: Barcelona vs. Juventus, Monaco vs. Dortmund

The UEFA Champions League will have its final four after Wednesday’s remaining quarterfinal second legs – Barcelona vs. Juventus and Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund. The winners will join semifinalists Real Madrid – which needed extra time and some favorable referee decisions to outlast Bayern Munich – and Atletico Madrid – which ended the Cinderella run of reigning Premier League champion Leicester City.

Follow the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below.