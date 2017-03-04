Champion Sounders begin quest to repeat vs. Dynamo

The last time we saw the Seattle Sounders FC, they were lifting the MLS championship trophy on Dec. 10 after a somewhat improbable run to the title.

Seattle survived a midseason coaching change as Sigi Schmid was replaced by Brian Schmetzer with the Sounders floundering at 6-12-2. Forward Clint Dempsey's season ended early because of an irregular heartbeat and towering center back Roman Torres missed significant time because of injuries.

The immediate future looked tenuous at best.

But Seattle flipped the switch, won 12 of 14, stormed through the postseason and hoisted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time after beating Toronto FC on penalty kicks.

Now, less than three months later, the Sounders are ready to defend their title and open the 2017 campaign Saturday in Houston against the Dynamo, who are coming off a season to forget.

The Dynamo know what it's like to be crowned champions, but that feeling came 10 years ago. Last season, Houston finished in the cellar of the Western Conference.

Houston will need to find some offense as it scored only 39 goals in 2016, second worst in the league.

The Dynamo are relishing the opportunity to open the season against the reigning champs.

"When the schedule came out, we were really excited to have the champs coming to Houston the first week," goalkeeper Tyler Deric told the Houston Chronicle. "It is exciting to test yourself against the reigning champs. They had a great season, and they have a lot of familiar faces."

The most familiar of all those faces is Dempsey, who enters the 2017 campaign somewhat of a question mark because of his health. Dempsey, who turns 34 on Thursday, has played in all five of the Sounders' preseason matches, starting four and playing 30, 45, 60 and 80 minutes, respectively.

"I'm still trying to get sharper in the final third," Dempsey told SoundersFC.com. "My fitness is getting better. I'm improving as each day goes by."

Schmetzer has said he fully expects Dempsey to start against the Dynamo.

A healthy Dempsey alongside rookie of the year Jordan Morris and veteran Nicolas Lodeiro gives Seattle as dangerous a frontline as there is.

Lodeiro was signed to a Designated Player contract midway through last season, just in time to help offset the loss of Dempsey. He scored eight goals in 19 appearances and ignited the Sounders' turnaround.

Morris notched 12 goals and four assists in 34 regular-season matches last year. Morris sprained his ankle a week ago, but like Dempsey, is expected to start Saturday.