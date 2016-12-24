Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson plays Santa, deals out trash talk

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson the Twitter personality is, if possible, more than Chad Johnson the receiver used to be. On Twitter —at, of course, @ochocinco — Johnson dispenses love to his fans, updates on his McDonald’s and Starbucks purchases and smack talk about his skills on “FIFA 17.” So much FIFA smack.

Earlier this month, Johnson got a bit philosophical about the holidays:

Why are holidays so much easier when your kids are older, gifts are a tad bit more expensive but they only want 1 or 2 items. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 10, 2016





And a follower of his offered up a slightly different perspective:

@ochocinco My 14 year old wants Xbox one. Way over budget for me but it's all he wants ???? — Andria J (@jjabb05) December 10, 2016





Johnson leaped right into action:

Your son wants an X Box One he's going to get an X Box One, DM me your address I can send an X Box & all EA related sports games. https://t.co/sI9WxB1kwj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 10, 2016





And, of course, he added in a justification for his sudden benevolence:

I'm only getting her son this Xbox One to beat him in FIFA17, he deserves to know what it feels like to lose to me‼️ #FIFA17KING — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 10, 2016





Fast-forward to Christmas Eve, and lo and behold, look what happened next. Ms. Andria revealed that Johnson, along with several others, including Xbox, came through for her son:





Johnson made sure she knew that the Xbox came with a price:

I love you & as I promised along w/ the help of some good friends your son was getting that X Box One so I can beat him in FIFA17 ???? https://t.co/LeaCXK8RqX — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016





Oh, but Johnson wasn’t done with the trash talk. Once word of his good deed went viral, he just had to chime in:

Incredible is when I beat her son 85-0 in FIFA17 so it's a moment he'll never forget. #MerryChristmas ???? https://t.co/Yjk75aEoCr — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016





Bonding over Twitter and FIFA! Great story all the way around.

View photos Chad Johnson (Getty) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.