Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson plays Santa, deals out trash talk

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson the Twitter personality is, if possible, more than Chad Johnson the receiver used to be. On Twitter —at, of course, @ochocinco — Johnson dispenses love to his fans, updates on his McDonald’s and Starbucks purchases and smack talk about his skills on “FIFA 17.” So much FIFA smack.

Earlier this month, Johnson got a bit philosophical about the holidays:


And a follower of his offered up a slightly different perspective:


Johnson leaped right into action:


And, of course, he added in a justification for his sudden benevolence:


Fast-forward to Christmas Eve, and lo and behold, look what happened next. Ms. Andria revealed that Johnson, along with several others, including Xbox, came through for her son:


Johnson made sure she knew that the Xbox came with a price:


Oh, but Johnson wasn’t done with the trash talk. Once word of his good deed went viral, he just had to chime in:


Bonding over Twitter and FIFA! Great story all the way around.

